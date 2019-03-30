Bellator 219 Highlights: Awad & Girtz Go To War, Daniel Straus Steals The Show

Last night (Fri. March 30, 2019) Bellator 219 took place from the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion put on a great night of fights for Temecula fight fans. The night was headlined by a lightweight contest between Brandon Girtz and Saad Awad.
Also, Daniel Straus stole the show with a slick submission victory over Shane Kruchten in the first round of the co-main event. There were plenty of other great fights on the Bellator 219 card. Check out the full event highlights here below: