Bellator 219 Highlights: Awad & Girtz Go To War, Daniel Straus Steals The Show

Check out the Bellator 219 highlights from last night's great mixed martial arts (MMA) event in Temecula, California.

Last night (Fri. March 30, 2019) Bellator 219 took place from the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion put on a great night of fights for Temecula fight fans. The night was headlined by a lightweight contest between Brandon Girtz and Saad Awad.

Also, Daniel Straus stole the show with a slick submission victory over Shane Kruchten in the first round of the co-main event. There were plenty of other great fights on the Bellator 219 card. Check out the full event highlights here below: