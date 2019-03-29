Bellator 219 Live Stream & Results Tonight (March 29)

The time has arrived for Bellator 219.
The card will take place tonight (March 29) inside the Pechanga Resort & Casino in
Temecula, CA. The main card will air live on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET.
In the main event of Bellator 219, Saad Awad will collide with Brandon Girtz. The co-main event will see former Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus go one-on-one with Shane Kruchten. Former Bellator welterweight title holder Andrey Koreshkov will also be in action as he’ll meet Michael Jasper.
You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 8 p.m. ET. After the main card, check back here for more action from the live stream. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:
Main Card (9 p.m. ET)
Saad Awad vs. Brandon Girtz
Shane Kruchten vs. Daniel Straus
Mike Jasper vs. Andrey Koreshkov
Keith Berry vs. Joe Schilling
Prelims (8 p.m. ET)
Marcus Anthony vs. Joey Davis
Dalton Rosta vs. Cody Vidal
Postlims (11 p.m. ET)
Shawn Bunch vs. Dominic Mazzotta
A.J. Matthews vs. David Rickels
Janay Harding vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Joshua Jones vs. Darren Smith Jr.
Johnny Cisneros vs. John Mercurio
Ricky Furar vs. Roman Puga
Kelvin Gentapanan vs. David Pacheco
Eugene Correa vs. Sunni Imhotep