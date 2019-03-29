Bellator 219 Live Stream & Results Tonight (March 29)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The time has arrived for Bellator 219.

The card will take place tonight (March 29) inside the Pechanga Resort & Casino in

Temecula, CA. The main card will air live on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET.

In the main event of Bellator 219, Saad Awad will collide with Brandon Girtz. The co-main event will see former Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus go one-on-one with Shane Kruchten. Former Bellator welterweight title holder Andrey Koreshkov will also be in action as he’ll meet Michael Jasper.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 8 p.m. ET. After the main card, check back here for more action from the live stream. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card (9 p.m. ET)

Saad Awad vs. Brandon Girtz

Shane Kruchten vs. Daniel Straus



Mike Jasper vs. Andrey Koreshkov



Keith Berry vs. Joe Schilling

Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Marcus Anthony vs. Joey Davis



Dalton Rosta vs. Cody Vidal

Postlims (11 p.m. ET)

Shawn Bunch vs. Dominic Mazzotta



A.J. Matthews vs. David Rickels



Janay Harding vs. Marina Mokhnatkina



Joshua Jones vs. Darren Smith Jr.



Johnny Cisneros vs. John Mercurio



Ricky Furar vs. Roman Puga



Kelvin Gentapanan vs. David Pacheco



Eugene Correa vs. Sunni Imhotep