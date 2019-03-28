The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 219 event are in the books. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 219 on Thursday where everyone thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator 219 is set to take place on March 29, 2019 at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.



Saad Awad vs. Brandon Girtz in a lightweight bout will headline this show. In the co-headliner, Daniel Straus vs. Shane Kruchten in a lightweight bout will take place. Rounding out the four bout main card is Andrey Koreshkov vs. Michael Jasper in a welterweight bout and Joe Schilling vs. Keith Berry in a middleweight bout.

Bellator 219 Weigh-In Results

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN 9 p.m. ET)

Saad Awad (156) vs. Brandon Girtz (155.6)

Shane Kruchten (155.8) vs. Daniel Straus (155.6)

Mike Jasper (171) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (170.6)

Keith Berry (186) vs. Joe Schilling (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 11 p.m. ET)

Shawn Bunch (135.2) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (136)

A.J. Matthews (170) vs. David Rickels (170.8)

Janay Harding (144.6) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (144.4)

Weber Almeida () vs. Johnny Soto (141) – 141-pound catchweight bout

Joshua Jones (160) vs. Darren Smith Jr. (159) – 160-pound catchweight bout

Johnny Cisneros (173.8) vs. John Mercurio (174.2) – 175-pound catchweight bout

Ricky Furar (135.4) vs. Roman Puga (135.6)

Kelvin Gentapanan (156) vs. David Pacheco (156.4)*

Eugene Correa (155.4) vs. Sunni Imhotep (155.2)