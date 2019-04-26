Bellator 220 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (April 26)

Before Bellator 220 gets underway tomorrow night (April 27), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins today at 4 p.m. ET.

Earlier today, fighters on the Bellator 220 card weighed in. Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald tipped the scales at 169.8 pounds. His opponent, Jon Fitch clocked in at 169.5 pounds. They will pose for the cameras and face off to conclude the ceremonial festivities.

The co-main event also features a title bout. Women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her title against Veta Arteaga. Macfarlane weighed in at 124.8 pounds, while Arteaga tipped the scales at 123.8 pounds.

Also set for the main card will be former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Benson Henderson taking on Adam Piccolotti. Another former UFC fighter will be on the card as Phil Davis is set to meet Liam McGeary.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 220 tomorrow night. We’ll be bringing you a live stream of the prelims as well as results for the entire card. You can also count on us to bring you highlights throughout the event.

Below is the live stream for the Bellator 220 ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans and the media.