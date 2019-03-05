Bellator 220 Gets Henderson vs. Piccolotti & Davis vs. McGeary 2

Bellator 220 has two big fights lined up.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has reported that Benson Henderson will return to action to take on Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 220 on April 27. The report also notes that former Bellator light heavyweight champions Phil Davis and Liam McGeary will be fighting on the card in a rematch. Bellator 220 will take place the same night UFC heads to Florida.

A Look At Henderson vs. Piccolotti & Davis vs. McGeary 2

Henderson is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Saad Awad. He has won two in a row after dropping two straight. His Bellator record sits at 3-2. While Henderson hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since jumping from the UFC, perhaps a three fight winning streak can get him back in the title picture at lightweight.

As for Piccolotti, he had to rebound after two straight losses as well. “The Bomb” had a perfect 9-0 record before being submitted by Goiti Yamauchi. He then dropped a unanimous decision to David Rickels. Piccolotti was able to get back on track with a submission win over Carrington Banks and a decision victory over James Terry.

Davis and McGeary fought back in Nov. 2016. “Mr. Wonderful” snagged light heavyweight gold from McGeary via unanimous decision. Since that fight, Davis has gone 2-2. He fell short in his last bout against Vadim Nemkov, losing via split decision.

McGeary is trying to have a resurgence. After being stopped by Linton Vassell and Vadim Nemkov, many believed McGeary’s time in the spotlight was over. A TKO win over Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal was a start for McGeary on his road to a turnaround, but his rematch with Davis is very much a crossroads fight for both men.

Bellator 220 will be headlined by an opening round Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix bout. Welterweight champion Rory MacDonald will collide with Jon Fitch. MacDonald’s title will be on the line.