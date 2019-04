Bellator 220 Medical Suspensions: Rory MacDonald Facing 180-Day Sit

Bellator 220 has wrapped up and the medical suspensions have been revealed.

Rory MacDonald defended his welterweight title against Jon Fitch in the main event. This was also the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The bout went the distance and was ruled a majority draw. Since MacDonald retained his title, he will move on to the semifinals in the tournament. MacDonald must be cleared by a physician or he’ll be suspended for 180 days.

Bellator 220 Medical Suspensions

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has rolled out medical suspensions for the Bellator 220 card. Here’s the full list (via MMAFighting.com):