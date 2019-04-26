Bellator 220 Predictions: MacDonald vs. Fitch

Bellator 220 goes down this Saturday night at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. It’s the latest tentpole event for Bellator MMA, and there are five quality main card bouts lined up for the fans to enjoy. Below are MMANews.com staff writer Adam Martin’s picks for the five fights on the main card.

Welterweight Title Bout: Rory MacDonald (C) vs. Jon Fitch

The main event of Bellator 220 is a welterweight title bout between champion Rory MacDonald and challenger Jon Fitch. This five-round bout is also a quarterfinal in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, making it by far the most important fight on the card. MacDonald (20-5) is 2-1 in Bellator with wins over Douglas Lima and Paul Daley and a destructive loss to Gegard Mousasi in an ill-fated move to middleweight. MacDonald is much better suited at welterweight and this fight against Fitch is stylistically a favorable matchup for him. Fitch (32-7-1, 1 NC) is coming off a decision win over Daley in his Bellator debut and overall has won five straight fights. Fitch has looked reborn as of late, but he’s 41-years-old and MacDonald is just 29 and in his prime. The betting odds suggest MacDonald should be a huge favorite to defend his belt, and I agree. Give me MacDonald to get a late-round finish. Prediction: Rory MacDonald

Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Veta Arteaga

The co-main event of Bellator 220 is a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and challenger Veta Arteaga. Macfarlane (9-0) is undefeated in MMA since making her pro debut in 2015, including a perfect 8-0 record in Bellator. She’s coming off of back-to-back title defenses over Valerie Letourneau and Alejandra Lara and continues to show improvements every time she steps into the cage. Arteaga (5-2) is 4-2 overall in Bellator and has won her last two fights by stoppage to get this title shot. Let’s be honest though, she is only getting the chance to fight Macfarlane because the champ has already cleaned out the rest of the division. This fight looks like a blowout. Give me Macfarlane to win the fight and defend her belt by a late-round submission as she continues to wreck shop in the Bellator women’s flyweight division. Prediction: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Lightweight bout: Benson Henderson vs. Adam Piccolotti

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson takes on Adam Piccolotti in what should be an exciting fight for the fans. Henderson (26-8) is a disappointing 3-3 in Bellator but is coming off of back-to-back wins over Saad Awad and Roger Huerta. Piccolotti (11-2) is 7-2 in Bellator and coming off of consecutive wins over James Terry and Carrington Banks. Henderson has looked good lately but I like what I’m seeing out of Piccolotti. Give me Piccolotti to get the upset with a decision win. Prediction: Adam Piccolotti

Light Heavyweight Bout: Phil Davis vs. Liam McGeary

Two former Bellator light heavyweight champions meet in a rematch as Phil Davis takes on Liam McGeary. The first time these two met in 2016, Davis won a decision to take McGeary’s belt. Davis (19-5, 1 NC) is 6-3 in Bellator and is coming off of a split decision loss to Vadim Nemkov. He’s been one of the best light heavyweights in the world for years but seems to be on a decline. McGeary (13-3) is 10-3 in Bellator and is coming off of a TKO win over Muhammad Lawal, but prior to that had been finished in two straight fights. Both fighters are on the decline, but Davis already has a win over McGeary and with his wrestling pedigree he should be able to do it again. Give me Davis to grind out a decision. Prediction: Phil Davis

Featherweight Bout: Gaston Bolanos vs. Nathan Stolen

Opening up the main card is a featherweight bout between Gaston Bolanos and Nathan Stolen. Safe to say this a huge mismatch. Bolanos (4-1) has finished all four of his professional wins by knockout, including TKO wins in his last three fights. Bellator is clearly very high on him as this is the second straight main card he’s opening up despite limited pro experience. Stolen (7-4) was submitted in his Bellator debut last year and overall has lost three straight fights by stoppage. Bolanos is an excellent prospect and Stolen is being brought in to lose. Give me Bolanos to win via TKO. Prediction: Gaston Bolanos

