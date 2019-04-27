Bellator 220 Live Stream & Results Tonight (April 27)

The time has arrived for Bellator 220.
The card will take place tonight (April 27) inside the SAP Center in
San Jose, CA. The main card will air live on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET.
In the main event of Bellator 220, Rory MacDonald will defend his Bellator welterweight title against Jon Fitch. The bout will also serve as the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The co-main event will also see championship action as women’s flyweight title holder Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defends her gold against Veta Arteaga.
You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. After the main card, check back here for Bellator’s post-fight show. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:
Main Card (DAZN)
- Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Veta Arteaga
- Phil Davis vs. Liam McGeary
- Benson Henderson vs. Adam Piccolotti
- Gaston Bolanos vs. Nathan Stolen
Prelims (MMA News)
- Travis Crain vs. Aviv Gozali
- Chris Avila vs. Brandon Faumui
- Matt Perez vs. Justin Tenedora
- Danasabe Mohammed vs. Mandel Nallo
- Cass Bell vs. Peter Ishiguro
- Hyder Amil vs. Paradise Vaovasa
- Brandon Laroco vs. Josh San Diego
- Diego Herzog vs. Jordan Williams
- Justin Roswell vs. Abraham Vaesau
- Ignacio Ortiz vs. Roger Severson
- Chuck Campbell vs. Bruno Casillas
- Chris Inocencio vs. Boris Novachkov
- Jamario Mulder vs. Tom Ponce de Leon
- Jon Adams vs. Erik Gunha