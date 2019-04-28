Bellator 220 Salaries: Rory MacDonald Leads The Pack

The Bellator 220 salaries are in and the welterweight champion stands alone with his payday.

Rory MacDonald defended his welterweight title against Jon Fitch in the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The fight ended in a majority draw. Since MacDonald retained his gold, he will move on to the semifinals of the tournament. “Red King” walked out of the SAP Center with a $200,000 payday.

Bellator 220 Salaries

Fitch ended up taking home $140,000. Women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retained her gold against Veta Arteaga. Macfarlane earned $75,000 while Arteaga snagged $40,000.

Here are the rest of the Bellator 220 salaries (via MMAJunkie.com):

Rory MacDonald: $200,000 (no win bonus)

vs. Jon Fitch: $140,000 (no win bonus)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: $75,000 (no win bonus)

def. Veta Arteaga: $40,000

Benson Henderson: $100,000 (no win bonus)

def. Adam Piccolotti: $22,000

Phil Davis: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus)

def. Liam McGeary: $75,000

Gaston Bolanos: $15,000 (no win bonus)

def. Nathan Stolen: $10,000

Aviv Gozali: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Travis Crain: $1,200

Brandon Faumui: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Chris Avila: $5,000

Matt Perez: $2,400 (includes $1,200 win bonus)

def. Justin Tenedora: $3,000

Cass Bell: $10,000 (includes $5,000 win bonus)

def. Peter Ishiguro: $1,200

Chuck Campbell: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Bruno Casillas: $1,500

Hyder Amil: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Paradise Vaovasa: $1,750

Josh San Diego: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus)

def. Brandon Laroco: $1,500

Jordan Williams: $3,500 (includes $1,750 win bonus)

def. Diego Herzog: $2,500

Abraham Vaesau: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Justin Roswell: $2,000

Chris Inocencio: $2,400 (includes $1,200 win bonus)

def. Boris Novachkov: $1,200

Tom Ponce de Leon: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Jamario Mulder: $1,200

Ignacio Ortiz: $1,500

vs. Roger Severson: $1,500

Jon Adams: $1,200

vs. Erick Gunha: $1,200