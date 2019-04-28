Bellator 220 Salaries: Rory MacDonald Leads The Pack

The Bellator 220 salaries are in and the welterweight champion stands alone with his payday.
Rory MacDonald defended his welterweight title against Jon Fitch in the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The fight ended in a majority draw. Since MacDonald retained his gold, he will move on to the semifinals of the tournament. “Red King” walked out of the SAP Center with a $200,000 payday.
Bellator 220 Salaries
Fitch ended up taking home $140,000. Women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retained her gold against Veta Arteaga. Macfarlane earned $75,000 while Arteaga snagged $40,000.
Here are the rest of the Bellator 220 salaries (via MMAJunkie.com):
Rory MacDonald: $200,000 (no win bonus)
vs. Jon Fitch: $140,000 (no win bonus)
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: $75,000 (no win bonus)
def. Veta Arteaga: $40,000
Benson Henderson: $100,000 (no win bonus)
def. Adam Piccolotti: $22,000
Phil Davis: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus)
def. Liam McGeary: $75,000
Gaston Bolanos: $15,000 (no win bonus)
def. Nathan Stolen: $10,000
Aviv Gozali: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
def. Travis Crain: $1,200
Brandon Faumui: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)
def. Chris Avila: $5,000
Matt Perez: $2,400 (includes $1,200 win bonus)
def. Justin Tenedora: $3,000
Cass Bell: $10,000 (includes $5,000 win bonus)
def. Peter Ishiguro: $1,200
Chuck Campbell: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)
def. Bruno Casillas: $1,500
Hyder Amil: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)
def. Paradise Vaovasa: $1,750
Josh San Diego: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus)
def. Brandon Laroco: $1,500
Jordan Williams: $3,500 (includes $1,750 win bonus)
def. Diego Herzog: $2,500
Abraham Vaesau: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)
def. Justin Roswell: $2,000
Chris Inocencio: $2,400 (includes $1,200 win bonus)
def. Boris Novachkov: $1,200
Tom Ponce de Leon: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)
def. Jamario Mulder: $1,200
Ignacio Ortiz: $1,500
vs. Roger Severson: $1,500
Jon Adams: $1,200
vs. Erick Gunha: $1,200