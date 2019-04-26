Bellator 220 Weigh-in Results: Both Title Bouts Official

UPDATE: The Bellator 220 weigh-in results have seen both champions and challengers hit their target weights. The weigh-ins are ongoing.

UPDATE #2: Benson Henderson has made weight at 156 pounds. All main card fighters have made weight, but there has been one scale fail on the preliminary side.

Bellator 220 takes place tomorrow night (April 27), which means it is now time for the weigh-ins.

In the main event of Bellator 220, Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald will put his gold on the line against Jon Fitch. The bout will also serve as the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The co-main event will also feature a championship clash as women’s flyweight title holder Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defends her title against Veta Arteaga.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 220, which takes place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Below you will see live results of the weigh-ins, which will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Main Card (DAZN)

Rory MacDonald (169.8) vs. Jon Fitch (169.5)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (124.8) vs. Veta Arteaga (123.8)

Phil Davis (205.6) vs. Liam McGeary (205.2)

Benson Henderson (156) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.5)

Gaston Bolanos (145.5) vs. Nathan Stolen (145.6)

Prelims (MMA News)

Travis Crain (153.5) vs. Aviv Gozali (155.7)

Chris Avila (159.9) vs. Brandon Faumui (160)

Matt Perez (125.9) vs. Justin Tenedora (128.2)*

Cass Bell (139.8) vs. Peter Ishiguro (140)

Hyder Amil (145.4) vs. Paradise Vaovasa (144.2)

Brandon Laroco (139.8) vs. Josh San Diego (140)

Diego Herzog (185.1) vs. Jordan Williams (184)

Justin Roswell (169.8) vs. Abraham Vaesau (171)

Ignacio Ortiz (144.9) vs. Roger Severson (144.8)

Chuck Campbell (205.1) vs. Bruno Casillas (204.7)

Chris Inocencio (145) vs. Boris Novachkov (145.4)

Jamario Mulder () vs. Tom Ponce de Leon (170.8)

Jon Adams (124.7) vs. Erik Gunha ()

*-Fighter missed weight and has been fined 20 percent show purse. If fighter wins, 20 percent of the win purse will be taken.