Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Freire Preview

Bellator 221 is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Michael Chandler (champion) vs. Patricio Freire for the Bellator lightweight title will headline this show. Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page in a welterweight grand prix semifinal bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee in a featherweight bout, Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones in a heavyweight bout, and James Bennett vs Tywan Claxton in a featherweight bout.

The Card

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Lightweight title bout: Michael Chandler (champion) vs. Patricio Freire

Welterweight grand prix semifinal bout: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Featherweight bout: Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee

Heavyweight bout: Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones

Featherweight bout: James Bennett vs Tywan Claxton

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Adil Benjilany vs. Cris Lencioni

Josh Streacker vs. Scott Writz

Bryan Bautista vs. Rob Fenicle

Askar Askar vs. Taylor Moore

Romero Cotton vs. Matt Paul

Chris Gonzalez vs. Charlie Radtke

P.J. Cajigas vs. Craig Fruth

James Bochnovic vs. Robert Morrow



