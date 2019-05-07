Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Freire Preview

Bellator MMA returns to network television this weekend with Bellator 121.
Bellator 221 is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.
Michael Chandler (champion) vs. Patricio Freire for the Bellator lightweight title will headline this show. Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page in a welterweight grand prix semifinal bout will serve as the co-headliner.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee in a featherweight bout, Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones in a heavyweight bout, and James Bennett vs Tywan Claxton in a featherweight bout.
The Card
MAIN CARD (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)
Lightweight title bout: Michael Chandler (champion) vs. Patricio Freire
Welterweight grand prix semifinal bout: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page
Featherweight bout: Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee
Heavyweight bout: Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones
Featherweight bout: James Bennett vs Tywan Claxton
PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Adil Benjilany vs. Cris Lencioni
Josh Streacker vs. Scott Writz
Bryan Bautista vs. Rob Fenicle
Askar Askar vs. Taylor Moore
Romero Cotton vs. Matt Paul
Chris Gonzalez vs. Charlie Radtke
P.J. Cajigas vs. Craig Fruth
James Bochnovic vs. Robert Morrow
Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.