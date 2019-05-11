Bellator 221 Live Stream & Results Tonight (May 11)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The time has arrived for Bellator 221.

The card will take place tonight (May 11) inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on DAZN. Peep the Bellator 221 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 221, lightweight champion Michael Chandler will defend his title against featherweight king Patricio Freire. The co-main event will feature a semifinal bout in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix as Douglas Lima meets Michael Page. Featherweights A.J. McKee and Pat Curran will share the cage and Jake Hager returns to action.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 221 will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can catch a live stream of the prelims above. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card

Michael Chandler (c) vs. Patricio Freire – for Bellator lightweight title

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee

Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones

James Bennett vs. Tywan Claxton

Prelims