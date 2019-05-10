Bellator 221 Weigh-in Results: Chandler vs. ‘Pitbull’ Title Fight Official

UPDATE: The Bellator 221 weigh-in results are ongoing, but Michael Chandler and Patricio Freire have made weight for their main event title bout. Douglas Lima and Michael Page have also made weight for their Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix semifinals bout.

Bellator 221 weigh-ins, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Tomorrow night (May 11), Bellator 221 will take place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. In the main event, lightweight champion Michael Chandler will put his gold on the line against featherweight title holder Patricio Freire. The co-main event will be a semifinal match-up in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix as Douglas Lima takes on Michael Page.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 221 tomorrow night.

Here’s the weigh-in live stream via MMAJunkie:

Main Card

Michael Chandler (154.8) vs. Patricio Freire (154.7)

Douglas Lima (169.5) vs. Michael Page (169.9)

Pat Curran (146) vs. A.J. McKee (145.8)

Jake Hager (239.1) vs. T.J. Jones (263.7)

James Bennett (145.8) vs Tywan Claxton (145.8)

Prelims

Adil Benjilany (145.3) vs. Cris Lencioni (145)

Chris Gonzalez (155.8) vs. Charlie Radtke (155.5)

Bryan Bautista (134.8) vs. Rob Fenicle (135.7)

Khuukhenkhuu Amartuvshin (154.5) vs. Adam Ward (155.2)

Jose Leon () vs. Christian Rodriguez (140)

Askar Askar (140.8)* vs. Taylor Moore (134.8)

James Bochnovic (204.4) vs. Robert Morrow ()

Jason Belyew () vs. Dave Latoria (242.1)

Jesse Bazzi (125.8) vs. Joey Diehl (125.8)

Josh Streacker () vs. Scott Writz (170.3)

*- Askar Askar missed weight for his bantamweight bout