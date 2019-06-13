Bellator 222 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (June 13)

Before Bellator 222 gets underway tomorrow night (June 14), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins today at 1 p.m. ET.

Earlier today, fighters on the Bellator 222 card weighed in. Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald tipped the scales at 169.4 pounds. His opponent, Neiman Gracie clocked in at 169.8 pounds. They will pose for the cameras and face off to conclude the ceremonial festivities.

The co-main event features a light heavyweight clash. Lyoto Machida will go one-on-one with Chael Sonnen. Machida weighed in at 204.4 pounds, while Sonnen tipped the scales at 205.6 pounds.

Also set for the main card will be a rematch for the Bellator bantamweight championship. Bellator 135-pound champion Darrion Caldwell will defend his gold against Kyoji Horiguchi. At Rizin 14, Caldwell was submitted in his attempt to take the Rizin bantamweight title from Horiguchi.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 222 tomorrow night. We’ll be bringing you a live stream of the prelims as well as results for the entire card. You can also count on us to bring you highlights throughout the event.

Below is the live stream for the Bellator 222 ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans and the media.