Bellator 222 Highlights: Dillon Danis Submits Max Humphrey

Dillon Danis has improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 2-0.

On the main card of Bellator 222, Danis shared the cage with Max Humphrey. It didn’t take long for Danis to take his opponent to the ground. Once it got there, Danis took his time and went for the rear-naked choke. When Humphrey put up a fight, Danis transitioned to the arm to nab a submission win.

Dillon Danis Gets Another Submission Win

The official Twitter account of DAZN posted the finish to Danis vs. Humphrey. Check it out below: