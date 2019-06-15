Bellator 222 Highlights: Horiguchi Takes Bantamweight Gold From Caldwell

Kyoji Horiguchi is the latest “champ-champ,” but he holds gold for two major promotions.

In the Bellator 222 main card opener, Rizin bantamweight champion Horiguchi challenged Darrion Caldwell for the Bellator bantamweight gold. Horiguchi already had a submission win over Caldwell back in Dec. 2018 for the Rizin title. Once again, Horiguchi reigned supreme over “The Wolf.”



Horiguchi Tops Caldwell Again

Caldwell had success with his takedowns in the rematch with Horiguchi, but his lack of output was his doom. Horiguchi was attacking from the bottom as “The Wolf” faded. In the end, Horiguchi was awarded the unanimous decision victory to add Bellator gold to his mantle.

