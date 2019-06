Juan Archuleta made a statement at the expense of Eduardo Dantas.

Earlier tonight (June 14), Archuleta took on Dantas on the main card of Bellator 222. The action was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. With just one second to spare in the second stanza, Dantas’ lights were shut off.

Archuleta Knocks Out Dantas

Archuleta landed a hook that knocked Dantas out cold at 4:59 of round two. Peep the highlights below courtesy of the official Twitter accounts of Bellator and DAZN.