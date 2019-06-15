Bellator 222 Highlights: Rory MacDonald Thwarts Neiman Gracie

Rory MacDonald is moving on to the finals in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

MacDonald put his 170-pound gold on the line against Neiman Gracie earlier tonight (June 14). The bout headlined Bellator 222 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gracie was certainly a formidable foe, but MacDonald was just a step ahead of him.

MacDonald Avoids Danger Against Gracie

MacDonald vs. Gracie went the distance. In the end, MacDonald was awarded the unanimous decision victory. The official Twitter account of Bellator posted highlights of the bout, which you can see below:

👊🇨🇦👑 "The Red King" went all five rounds and emerged victorious at #Bellator222.@Rory_MacDonald advances to the final bout of the #BellatorWGP where he will face @PhenomLima. pic.twitter.com/CLmLtrHIBD — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 15, 2019

MacDonald will now meet Douglas Lima in the finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. MacDonald has beaten Jon Fitch and Gracie to get to this point, while Lima dispatched of Andrey Koreshkov and Michael Page.