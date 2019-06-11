Bellator 222: MacDonald vs. Gracie Card Finalized

Bellator MMA returns this weekend with Bellator 222, which features a stacked lineup as the card has now been finalized.

The star-studded card is headlined by a double main event that will see a Welterweight World Grand Prix semi-final matchup between current Bellator welterweight world champion Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) defending his title against Neiman Gracie (9-0).

In the co-headliner, two of the sport’s biggest names in Lyoto Machida (25-8) and Chael Sonnen (31-16-1) finally meet inside of the cage.

The main card also features Darrion Caldwell (13-2) defending his Bellator bantamweight world title against Rizin Fighting Federation’s bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2) in a champion vs. champion bout.

The prelims will be highlighted by Aaron Pico (4-2) versus Adam Borics (12-0) at 145-pounds.

The main card of Bellator 222 will stream live exclusively on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary action begins at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST and will also stream on DAZN or globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Here is the finalized card for the show:

The Card

Main Card (DAZN/10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Title Bout: Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs. Neiman Gracie (9-0)

Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event Bout: Lyoto Machida (25-8) vs. Chael Sonnen (31-16-1)

175-Pound Catchweight Bout: Dillon Danis (1-0) vs. Max Humphrey (3-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Bandejas (11-2) vs. Patrick Mix (10-0)

Featherweight Bout: Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs. Juan Archuleta (22-1)

Bantamweight World Title Bout: Darrion Caldwell (13-2) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2)

Undercard (Online/6:30 p.m. EST)

Featherweight Bout: Aaron Pico (4-2) vs. Adam Borics (12-0)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Heather Hardy (2-1) vs. Taylor Turner (3-5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Valerie Loureda (1-0) vs. Larkyn Dasch (0-1)

Welterweight Bout: Robson Gracie Jr. (1-0) vs. Oscar Vera (Pro Debut)

Bantamweight Bout: Mike Kimbel (2-1) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (2-2)

175-Pound Catchweight Bout: Haim Gozali (10-6) vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer (22-22, 1 NC)

Women’s 112-Pound Catchweight Bout: Rena Kubota (8-2) vs. Lindsay VanZandt (5-1)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (4-2) vs. Michael Wilcox (6-3)

Lightweight Bout: Marcus Surin (5-1) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (4-2)

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Medina (Pro Debut) vs. Brandon Polcare (1-2)

165-Pound Catchweight Bout: Kastriot Xhema (2-3) vs. Whitney Jean Francois (2-6-1)

Featherweight Bout: John Beneduce (2-2) vs. Kenny Rivera (2-1)

