Bellator 222 Medical Suspensions: Dantas, Pico & Sonnen Earn Lengthy Sits

Last Friday night’s Bellator 222 from Madison Square Garden produced some highlight reel finishes – and the medical suspensions to match.

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) released the full list of the medical suspensions as a result of the action-packed event today. Headlining the list was former Bellator champion Eduardo Dantas. Dantas was viciously knocked out by Juan Archuleta in the third round of their main card bout. He laid on the canvas for quite some time in a harrowing scene afterward. The former champ was handed a 90-day medical suspension due to the one-punch KO.

Another huge TKO was suffered by touted prospect Aaron Pico. The young, supposedly rising star lost via third-round TKO to a jumping knee from the undefeated Adam Borics on the preliminary card. Not as concerning as Dantas’ KO, Pico was given a 60-day medical suspension following the defeat. He has now been finished in three of his seven overall pro bouts.

The other notable suspension on the list was another 60-day term given to longtime veteran Chael Sonnen. ‘The Bad Guy’ lost his co-main event with former UFC champion Lyoto Machida due to a second-round barrage of ground damage. Sonnen retired after the match-up, making his medical suspension somewhat of a moot point. All fighters at the event were given at least a seven-day suspension from the NYSAC.

Full Bellator 222 Medical Suspensions

Here is the full list of fighters who received a term longer than that span via MMA Junkie:

Neiman Gracie: 14 days

Chael Sonnen: 60 days

Kyoji Horiguchi: 30 days

Darrion Caldwell: 30 days

Dillon Danis: 30 days

Max Humphrey: 14 days

Eduardo Dantas: 90 days

Adam Borics: 30 days

Aaron Pico: 60 days

Heather Hardy: 30 days

Gustavo Wurlitzer: 14 days

Oscar Vera: 14 days

Sebastian Ruiz: 45 days

Michael Wilcox: 45 days

Brandon Medina: 14 days

Nekruz Mirkhojaev: 30 days

Whitney Francois: 30 days

Kastroit Xeham: 30 days

Rena Kubota: 30 days

Ricky Bandejas: 30 days