Bellator 222 Live Results Tonight (June 14)

The time has arrived for Bellator 222.

The card will take place tonight (June 14) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on DAZN. Peep the Bellator 222 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 222, Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie will collide in the semifinal bout in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. MacDonald’s welterweight gold will be on the line. The co-main event will see light heavyweight action as Lyoto Machida goes one-on-one with Chael Sonnen. Darrion Caldwell gets his chance at redemption tonight when he defends his Bellator bantamweight title against Rizin 135-pound kingpin Kyoji Horiguchi.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 222 will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above. MMA News has been on the scene in New York City throughout fight week. We will also be in attendance for tonight’s card. If you missed any of our Bellator 222 interviews, check them out here. Our Adam Martin also took a look into his crystal ball for some main card predictions.

Keep refreshing this page for updated results below:

Main Card (DAZN)

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix

Eduardo Dantas vs. Juan Archuleta

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Darrion Caldwell

Prelims (MMA News)