Bellator 222 Weigh-in Results: Welterweight Title Bout Official

The Bellator 222 weigh-ins are set.

Today (June 13), all 36 fighters on the Bellator 222 card are set to tip the scales. Of course that includes headliners Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie. MacDonald’s welterweight title will be on the line in this Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix semifinal match.

The morning weigh-ins will begin at 9 a.m. ET. You can catch a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins at 1 p.m. ET.

Main Card (DAZN)

Rory MacDonald (169.4) vs. Neiman Gracie (169.8)

Lyoto Machida (204.4) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.6)

Dillon Danis (175) vs. Max Humphrey (174)

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Patrick Mix (135.6)

Eduardo Dantas (145.6) vs. Juan Archuleta (145.8)

Kyoji Horiguchi (134.4) vs. Darrion Caldwell (134.6)

Prelims (MMA News)

Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. Adam Borics (145.4)

Heather Hardy (127.8) vs. Taylor Turner (127.8)

Lindsey VanZandt (111.4) vs. Rena Kubota (111.2)

Valerie Loureda (125) vs. Larkyn Dasch (125.8)

Robson Gracie Jr. (168.6) vs. Oscar Vera (168.8)

Mike Kimbel (136.6)* vs. Sebastian Ruiz (135.6)

Haim Gozali (178) vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer (176)

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Michael Wilcox (185.4)

Marcus Surin (155.6) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154)

Brandon Medina (124.8) vs. Brandon Polcare (126)

Kastriot Xhema (164.6) vs. Whitney Jean Francois (163.8)

John Beneduce (146) vs. Kenny Rivera (155.8)

Jon Fitch (169.2)**

*- Mike Kimbel missed weight by .6 pounds

**- Jon Fitch is a backup fighter in case there is a pullout in the main event