Bellator 224 Live Stream & Results Tonight (July 12)

The time has arrived for Bellator 224.

The card will take place tonight (July 12) inside the Winstar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 224 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 224, women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd will put her gold on the line against Olga Rubin. The co-main event will see middleweight action as former 185-pound champion Rafael Carvalho goes one-on-one with Chidi Njohuani. Julianna Velasquez will look to keep her unbeaten record intact when she takes on Kristina Williams. The main card begins with a welterweight tilt between Ed Ruth and Kiichi Kunimoto.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 224 will begin at 6:45 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above. Our Adam Martin also took a look into his crystal ball for some main card predictions.

Keep refreshing this page for updated results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin

Rafael Carvalho vs. Chidi Njokuani

Juliana Velasquez vs. Kristina Williams

Ed Ruth vs. Kiichi Kunimoto

Prelims (MMA News)