The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 224 event are in the books. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 224 on Thursday where everyone thus the fights are on the track of taking place.
The main event will see champion Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin in a women’s featherweight title bout take place that is sure to deliver a highlight reel. Rafael Carvalho vs. Chidi Njokuani in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner to get fight fans on their feet before closing out the night.
Juliana Velasquez vs. Kristina Williams in a women’s flyweight bout and Kiichi Kunimoto vs. Ed Ruth in a welterweight bout round out this four bout main card that will air on the Paramount Network and DAZN starting at 9:00 PM EST.
Bellator 224 is slated to go down Friday, July 12, 2019 at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The preliminary card will air on Bellator’s App and DAZN at 6:30 PM EST.
Bellator 224 Weigh-In Results
Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 224. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN)
- Julia Budd (145) vs. Olga Rubin (143.5) – for women’s featherweight title
- Rafael Carvalho (189.9) vs. Chidi Njokuani (189.6) – 190-pound catchweight
- Juliana Velasquez (124.9) vs. Kristina Williams (125.8)
- Kiichi Kunimoto (170.4) vs. Ed Ruth (170)
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMAjunkie, 6:45 p.m. ET)
PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN)
- Christian Edwards (204.5) vs. Justin Vargas (205.4)
- A.J. Agazarm (156) vs. Jacob Landin (155.1)
- Will Fleury (189.4) vs. Antonio Jones (188.4)
- Nainoa Dung (155.9) vs. Brad Robison (155.1)
- Joel Bauman (199.9) vs. Jordan Young (204)
- Sinead Kavanagh (147.7)* vs. Leslie Smith (145)
- Jamese Taylor (145.9) vs. Gabriel Varga (145.4)
- Kiefer Crosbie (164.7) vs. Mike Jackson (163.3)
- Joseph Holmes (170.9) vs. Kona Oliveira (169.1)
- Bruna Ellen (124.4) vs. Elina Kallionidou (125.4)
- Amanda Bell (145.8) vs. Arlene Blencowe (145.3)
- Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Thomas Lopez (145.3)