The weigh-ins for the Bellator 224 event are in the books.

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 224 event are in the books. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 224 on Thursday where everyone thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

The main event will see champion Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin in a women’s featherweight title bout take place that is sure to deliver a highlight reel. Rafael Carvalho vs. Chidi Njokuani in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner to get fight fans on their feet before closing out the night.

Juliana Velasquez vs. Kristina Williams in a women’s flyweight bout and Kiichi Kunimoto vs. Ed Ruth in a welterweight bout round out this four bout main card that will air on the Paramount Network and DAZN starting at 9:00 PM EST.

Bellator 224 is slated to go down Friday, July 12, 2019 at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The preliminary card will air on Bellator’s App and DAZN at 6:30 PM EST.



Bellator 224 Weigh-In Results

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 224. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:



MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN)

Julia Budd (145) vs. Olga Rubin (143.5) – for women’s featherweight title

Rafael Carvalho (189.9) vs. Chidi Njokuani (189.6) – 190-pound catchweight

Juliana Velasquez (124.9) vs. Kristina Williams (125.8)

Kiichi Kunimoto (170.4) vs. Ed Ruth (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMAjunkie, 6:45 p.m. ET)

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN)