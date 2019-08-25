Bellator 225 Highlights: Kharitonov Takes Advantage Of Mitrione’s Mouthpiece Issues For TKO

Sergei Kharitonov vs. Matt Mitrione I ended in bizarre fashion and the same holds true for their rematch.

On Aug. 24, Kharitonov and Mitrione shared the cage in the main event of Bellator 225. The two had competed against each other before, but the bout ended quickly via No Contest due to Mitrione’s accidental kick to the groin. In the rematch, Mitrione’s mouthpiece kept falling out and he was warned by referee Dan Miragliotta of a potential point deduction.

In the end, Kharitonov took full advantage of Mitrione’s head being out of the game and he earned the second-round TKO victory. Peep the finish below via MMA Fighting.

MMA News provided live coverage of Bellator 225. We’ve got you covered with results and highlights.