Bellator 225 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Aug. 24)

The time has arrived for Bellator 225.
The card will take place tonight (Aug. 24) inside the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 225 weigh-in results here.
In the main event of Bellator 225, heavyweights Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov will collide in a rematch. The co-main event will also see heavyweight action as former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov goes one-on-one with Javy Ayala. Alejandra Lara is set to collide with Taylor Turner. We’ll get to see David Rickels take on Yaroslav Amosov. The main card opens with Tyrell Fortune vs. Rudy Schaffroth.
The preliminary portion of Bellator 225 will begin at 5:45 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.
Keep refreshing this page for updated results below:
Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)
- Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov
- Javy Ayala vs. Vitaly Minakov
- Alejandra Lara vs. Taylor Turner
- Yaroslav Amosov vs. David Rickels
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Rudy Schaffroth
Prelims (MMA News)
- Khonry Gracie vs. Oscar Vera
- Aviv Gozali vs. Eduard Muravitskiy
- Sabah Homasi vs. Micah Terrill
- Austin Vanderford vs. Joseph Creer
- Azunna Anyanwu vs. Timothy Johnson
- Ricky Bandejas vs. Ahmet Kayretli
- Chris Disonell vs. Mike Kimbel
- Corey Browning vs. Nick Newell
- Connor Dixon vs. Kastriot Xhema
- Jon Manley vs. Thiago Rela