Bellator 225 Weigh-in Results: Everyone Makes Weight

The Bellator 225 weigh-ins took place earlier today (Aug. 23).

All 30 fighters on the Bellator 225 card tipped the scales. There wasn’t a single scale fail as everyone hit their target weight. That of course includes main event fighters Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov.

Bellator 225 will be held inside the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut tomorrow night. The co-main event will feature heavyweights Vitaly Minakov and Javy Ayala. Minakov weighed in at 262 pounds, while Ayala tipped the scales at 265 pounds.

Shortly after the morning weigh-ins concluded, Bellator held the ceremonial event. You can peep the weigh-in results and staredowns below.

Main Card (Paramount/DAZN)

Matt Mitrione (258) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)

Vitaly Minakov (262) vs. Javy Ayala (265)

Alejandra Lara (134) vs. Taylor Turner (136)

David Rickels (175) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (175)

Tyrell Fortune (247) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (243)

Prelims (MMA News)

Khonry Gracie (171) vs. Oscar Vera (170)

Aviv Gozali (165) vs. Eduard Muravitsky (165)

Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Micah Terrill (171)

Austin Vanderford (185.5) vs. Joseph Creer (184)

Timothy Johnson (265) vs. Azunna Anyanwu (265)

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Ahmet Kayretli (136)

Mike Kimbel (140) vs. Chris Disonell (140)

Nick Newell (156) vs. Corey Browning (156)

Kastriot Xhema (165) vs. Connor Dixon (165)

Jon Manley (175) vs. Thiago Rela (175)