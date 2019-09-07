Bellator 226 Weigh-in Results: Prelim Fighter Misses Weight

The Bellator 226 weigh-in results are in and only one fighter failed to hit the target weight.

Tonight (Sept. 7), Bellator 226 will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, Bellator “champ-champ” Ryan Bader will defend his heavyweight gold against Cheick Kongo. Both men made weight as expected with Bader clocking in at 228.7 pounds and Kongo tipping the scales at 239.2 pounds.

Peep the rest of the Bellator 226 weigh-in results below.

Main Card

Ryan Bader (228.7) vs. Cheick Kongo (239.2)

Daniel Straus (144.4) vs. Derek Campos (144.9)

Pat Curran (144.6) vs. Adam Borics (144.7)

Sam Sicilia (145) vs. Pedro Carvalho (144.1)

Emmanuel Sanchez (144.1) vs. Tywan Claxton (144.3)

Gaston Bolanos (145.5) vs. Daniel Carey (144.2)

Prelims

Ivan Batinich (185.2) vs. Daniel Compton (185.3)

Albert Gonzales (180) vs. Tyson Miller (179.1)

Favian Gutierrez (185.6) vs. Alan Benson (184.7)

Peter Ishiguro (139.9) vs. Elias Anderson (139.8)

Daniel Gonzalez (125.3) vs. Jon Adams (124)

Cornelius Savage (184.9) vs. Evan Gubera (184.7)

John Macapa (145.6) vs. Ashleigh Grimshaw (145.5)

Adam Piccolotti (155.2) vs. Jake Smith (155.4)

Amber Leibrock (145.4) vs. Jessica Borga (144.7)

Cass Bell (135.6) vs. Isaiah Rocha (135.1)

James Terry (169.7) vs. Batsumberel Dagvadorj (171)

Abraham Vaesau (178.8)* vs. Renato Valente Alves (172.9)

Hyder Amil (145.9) vs. Ignacio Ortiz (145.4)

Chris Gonzalez (155.8) vs. Luis Vargas (156)

*- Abraham Vaesau missed weight for his 175-pound catchweight bout and is being fined a percentage of his fight purse.