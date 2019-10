Bellator 228 Medical Suspensions: Corrales & McKee Facing Lengthy Sits

Bellator 228 has wrapped up and the medical suspensions have been revealed.

Gegard Mousasi edged out Lyoto Machida via split decision in the main event. The co-main event saw Patricio Freire successfully defend his featherweight title against Juan Archuleta via unanimous decision. This also served as an opening round bout in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Bellator 228 Medical Suspensions

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has rolled out medical suspensions for the Bellator 228 card. Henry Corrales, who lost to Darrion Caldwell, and Antonio McKee, who defeated William Sriyapai, are facing 180-day sits. Here’s the full list (via MMAJunkie.com):