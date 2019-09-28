Bellator 228 Results: Mousasi Tops Machida In Rematch

UPDATE: The Bellator 228 results are in. Gegard Mousasi defeated Lyoto Machida in the headliner.
The time has arrived for Bellator 228.
The card will take place tonight (Sept. 28) inside the The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on DAZN. Peep the Bellator 228 weigh-in results here.
In the main event of Bellator 228, Lyoto Machida and Gegard Mousasi will run it back. Machida scored a unanimous decision win over Mousasi back in 2014 and hopes to go 2-0 against the former Bellator middleweight champion. The co-headliner will feature a featherweight title bout between champion Patricio Freire and Juan Archuleta. The bout will also serve as an opening round match in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.
The preliminary portion of Bellator 228 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.
Keep refreshing this page for updated results below:
Main Card (DAZN)
- Gegard Mousasi def. Lyoto Machida via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
- Patricio Freire (c) def. Juan Archuleta via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46) – for featherweight title
- Darrion Caldwell def. Henry Corrales via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- A.J. McKee def. Georgi Karakhanyan via KO (punch) – R1, 0:08
- Daniel Weichel def. Saul Rogers via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
Prelims (MMA News)
- Jason Edwards vs. Adrian Najera
- Jonathan Santa Maria vs. Jay Viola
- Osman Diaz vs. Andre Walker
- Ian Butler vs. Emilio Williams
- A.J. Agazarm def. Jonathan Quiroz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ava Knight def. Shannon Goughary via TKO (strikes) – R3, 1:46
- Antonio McKee def. William SriyapaI via TKO (strikes) – R2, 1:17
- Johnny Cisneros def. Mike Jasper via TKO (strikes) – R2, 4:28
- Leandro Higo def. Shawn Bunch via submission (guillotine choke) – R2, 4:34
- Weber Almeida def. Castle Williams via TKO (strikes) – R2, 0:20
- Joshua Jones def. Dominic Clark via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 2:39
- James Barnes def. David Duran via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:51