Bellator 228 Results: Mousasi Tops Machida In Rematch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UPDATE: The Bellator 228 results are in. Gegard Mousasi defeated Lyoto Machida in the headliner.

The time has arrived for Bellator 228.

The card will take place tonight (Sept. 28) inside the The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on DAZN. Peep the Bellator 228 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 228, Lyoto Machida and Gegard Mousasi will run it back. Machida scored a unanimous decision win over Mousasi back in 2014 and hopes to go 2-0 against the former Bellator middleweight champion. The co-headliner will feature a featherweight title bout between champion Patricio Freire and Juan Archuleta. The bout will also serve as an opening round match in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 228 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated results below:

Main Card (DAZN)

Gegard Mousasi def. Lyoto Machida via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Patricio Freire (c) def. Juan Archuleta via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46) – for featherweight title

Darrion Caldwell def. Henry Corrales via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

A.J. McKee def. Georgi Karakhanyan via KO (punch) – R1, 0:08

Daniel Weichel def. Saul Rogers via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims (MMA News)