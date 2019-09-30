Bellator 228 Salaries: Patricio Freire Tops The List

The Bellator 228 salaries have been released.

Bellator 228 took place this past Saturday night (Sept. 28) inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Gegard Mousasi took on Lyoto Machida in a rematch from their 2014 bout. While Machida emerged victorious over five years ago, Mousasi took the split decision victory in their rematch.

The co-main event saw “champ-champ” Patricio Freire put his featherweight gold on the line against Juan Archuleta. Freire defeated Archuleta via unanimous decision. He ended up topping the salaries list, nabbing $200,000.

Peep the rest of the Bellator 228 salaries below (via MMAFighting.com).

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Lyoto Machida ($150,000)

Patricio Freire ($200,000 + no win bonus = $200,000) def. Juan Archuleta ($75,000)

A.J. McKee ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Georgi Karakhanyan ($30,000)

Darrion Caldwell ($125,000 + no win bonus = $125,000) def. Henry Corrales ($30,000)

Daniel Weichel ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Saul Rogers ($20,000)

Prelims

A.J. Agazarm ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jonathan Quiroz ($2,000)

Ava Knight ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Shannon Goughary ($3,000)

Antonio McKee ($25,000 + no win bonus = $25,000) def. William Sriyapai ($5,000)

Johnny Cisneros ($4,000 + $4,000 win bonus = $8,000) def. Mike Jasper ($10,000)

Leandro Higo ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Shawn Bunch ($13,000)

Weber Almeida ($6,000 + $6,000 win bonus = $12,000) def. Castle Williams ($2,000)

James Barnes ($2,250 + $2,250 win bonus = $4,500) def. David Duran ($2,250)

Joshua Jones ($2,000 + $2,000 win bonus = $4,000) def. Dominic Clark ($2,000)

Adrian Najera ($1,200 + $1,200 win bonus = $2,400) def. Jason Edwards ($1,200)

Benji Gomez ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Jonathan Santa Maria ($2,000)

Ozzy Diaz ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Andre Walker ($1,500)

Ian Butler ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Emilio Williams ($1,200)