Bellator 228 Weigh-in Results: Main Event & Title Bout Official

UPDATE: The Bellator 228 weigh-in results are in and all main card fighters have made weight.

ORIGINAL:

The Bellator 228 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (Sept. 27).

Beginning at noon ET, fighters on the Bellator 228 card will tip the scales. That includes headliners Lyoto Machida and Gegard Mousasi. Co-headliners Patricio Freire and Juan Archuleta will also weigh in. Freire is set to defend his featherweight gold against Archuleta as part of the opening round of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Bellator 228 will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The card will feature four opening round Featherweight World Grand Prix match-ups. Besides Freire vs. Archuleta those tournament bouts will also include Darrion Caldwell vs. Henry Corrales, Saul Rogers vs. Daniel Weichel, and A.J. McKee vs. Georgi Karakhanyan.

You can catch a live stream below courtesy of MMA Fighting. Be sure to stick with us for live coverage of Bellator 228 tomorrow night.

Main Card (DAZN)

Lyoto Machida (186) vs. Gegard Mousasi (186)

Patricio Freire (144.9) vs. Juan Archuleta (144.6)

Darrion Caldwell (144.9) vs. Henry Corrales (144.4)

Saul Rogers (144.8) vs. Daniel Weichel (144.2)

A.J. McKee (144.9) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (145)

Prelims (MMA News)