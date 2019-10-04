Bellator 229 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Oct. 4)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Bellator 229

The time has arrived for Bellator 229.

The card will take place tonight (Oct. 4) inside the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 229 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 229, welterweights Andrey Koreshkov and Lorenz Larkin will collide. The co-headliner will feature a lightweight bout between Saad Awad and Goiti Yamauchi. We’ll also get to see Keri Melendez go one-on-one with Mandy Polk. The main card will begin with Tony Johnson vs. Joe Schilling.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 229 will begin at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above. After the main card, check back here for the postlim bouts.

Keep refreshing this page for updated results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN)

  • Andrey Koreshkov vs. Lorenz Larkin
  • Saad Awad vs. Goiti Yamauchi
  • Keri Melendez vs. Mandy Polk
  • Tony Johnson vs. Joe Schilling

Prelims (MMA News)

  • Anatoly Tokov vs. Hracho Darpinyan
  • Salim Mukhidinov def. Adel Altamimi via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Postlims (MMA News)

  • Derek Anderson vs. Guilherme Bomba
  • Joey Davis vs. Jeff Peterson
  • Mauricio Alonso vs. Johnny Eblen
  • Brandon Hastings vs. Vladimir Tokov
  • Riley Miller vs. Jordan Newman
  • Kelvin Gentapanan vs. Sunni Imhotep
  • Jorge Juarez vs. Jay Jay Wilson