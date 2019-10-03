The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 229 event are in the books.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 229 on Thursday where everyone thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator 229 is set to take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

The preliminary card will air on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) vs. Lorenz Larkin (20-7, 1 NC) in a welterweight bout will serve as the headliner of the show. In the co-headliner, Saad Awad (23-11) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (23-4) in a lightweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Keri Taylor Melendez (3-0) vs. Mandy Polk (6-4) in a 118-pound bout, and Joe Schilling (4-5) vs. Tony Johnson (8-2) in a middleweight bout.

Bellator 229 Weigh-In Results

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 229. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT)

Andrey Koreshkov (170.8) vs. Lorenz Larkin (170.9)

Saad Awad (155.3) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.3)

Keri Melendez (117.9) vs. Mandy Polk (117.4) – 118-pound catchweight

Tony Johnson (185.1) vs. Joe Schilling (186)

Preliminary Card (DAZN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Adel Altamimi (145.9) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (145.4)

Anatoly Tokov (184.3) vs. Hracho Darpinyan (185.6)

Post-Lim Card (DAZN at conclusion of main card)