Bellator 230/Milan Live Results Today (Oct. 12)

Bellator 230/Milan goes down today (Oct. 12) along with Bellator Kickboxing 12.
All three events will be held inside Ex Palalido in Milan, Italy. In the Bellator 230 main event, former middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho will move up in weight to take on Vadim Nemkov. The Bellator Milan headliner features a light heavyweight clash between Melvin Manhoef and Yannick Bhati.
You can catch Bellator Milan live on the Bellator App at 4 p.m. ET. Bellator 230 will air via tape delay on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET. You can catch Bellator Kickboxing 12 on the Bellator App beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
Bellator 230
- Rafael Carvalho vs. Vadim Nemkov
- Domingos Barros vs. Kirill Sidelnikov
- Hesdy Gerges vs. Dragos Zubco
- Andrea Fusi vs. Walter Pugliesi
Bellator Milan
- Melvin Manhoef vs. Yannick Bahati
- Stefano Paterno vs. Ashley Reece
- Kane Mousah vs. Rafael Macedo
- Alessio Sakara vs. Canaan Grigsby
- Nicolo Soili vs. Dan Cassell
Bellator Kickboxing 12
- Gabriel Varga vs. Cristian Faustino
- Chingiz Allazov vs. Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee
- Yuri Bessmertny vs. Giuseppe de Domenico
- Luca Cecchetti vs. Alex Avogadro
- Jade Jorand vs. Silvia La Notte
- Kevin Ross vs. Shan Cangelosi