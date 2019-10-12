Bellator 230/Milan Live Results Today (Oct. 12)

Bellator 230/Milan goes down today (Oct. 12) along with Bellator Kickboxing 12.

All three events will be held inside Ex Palalido in Milan, Italy. In the Bellator 230 main event, former middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho will move up in weight to take on Vadim Nemkov. The Bellator Milan headliner features a light heavyweight clash between Melvin Manhoef and Yannick Bhati.

You can catch Bellator Milan live on the Bellator App at 4 p.m. ET. Bellator 230 will air via tape delay on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET. You can catch Bellator Kickboxing 12 on the Bellator App beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Keep refreshing this page for live results below.

Bellator 230

Rafael Carvalho vs. Vadim Nemkov

Domingos Barros vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Hesdy Gerges vs. Dragos Zubco

Andrea Fusi vs. Walter Pugliesi

Bellator Milan

Melvin Manhoef vs. Yannick Bahati

Stefano Paterno vs. Ashley Reece

Kane Mousah vs. Rafael Macedo

Alessio Sakara vs. Canaan Grigsby

Nicolo Soili vs. Dan Cassell

Bellator Kickboxing 12