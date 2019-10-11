Bellator 230/Milan Weigh-in Results: Four Headliners Make Weight

The Bellator 230/Milan weigh-in results are in.

Earlier today, the weigh-ins took place for both events. Bellator 230 headliners Rafael Carvalho and Vadim Nemkov made weight for their light heavyweight tilt. Carvalho tipped the scales at 205 pounds, while Nemkov clocked in at 205.6 pounds.

As for the Bellator Milan headliners, they also hit their target weight. Melvin Manhoef weighed in at 205.2 pounds, while Yannick Bahati made weight at 205.6 pounds.

Bellator 230 will air via tape delay on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET. Bellator Milan airs live on the Bellator App at 4 p.m. ET. Before the MMA action begins, fight fans will be treated to a Bellator Kickboxing card. You can catch it live at 11 a.m. ET also on the Bellator App.

Peep the rest of the Bellator 230/Milan weigh-in results below.

Bellator 230

Rafael Carvalho (205) vs. Vadim Nemkov (205.6)

Domingos Barros (264.8) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (263.4)

Hesdy Gerges (229.4) vs. Dragos Zubco (229.6)

Andrea Fusi (169.2) vs. Walter Pugliesi (170.4)

Bellator Milan

Melvin Manhoef (205.2) vs. Yannick Bahati (205.6)

Stefano Paterno (170.4) vs. Ashley Reece (170.4)

Kane Mousah (154) vs. Rafael Macedo (155.6)

Alessio Sakara (206) vs. Canaan Grigsby (198)

Nicolo Soili (155.4) vs. Dan Cassell (154.6)

Bellator Kickboxing Milan

Gabriel Varga (144.4) vs. Cristian Faustino (144.2)

Chingiz Allazov (158) vs. Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee (158.8)

Yuri Bessmertny (173.5) vs. Giuseppe de Domenico (174.2)

Luca Cecchetti (132.3) vs. Alex Avogadro (131.2)

Jade Jorand (109.8) vs. Silvia La Notte (110.3)

Kevin Ross (145.6) vs. Shan Cangelosi (144.6)

Giacomo Licheri (153.6) vs. Taras Hnatchuk (153.8)

Enderson Bonat (141.2) vs. Kebrom Neguse (141.6)

Luca Mameli (139.8) vs. Pawel Szymanski (139.8)