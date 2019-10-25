Bellator 231 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Oct. 25)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The time has arrived for Bellator 231.

The card will take place tonight (Oct. 25) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 231 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 231, heavyweights Frank Mir and Roy Nelson will collide in a rematch from their May 2011 bout. The co-headliner will feature a light heavyweight bout between Phil Davis and Karl Albrektsson. We’ll also get to see Ed Ruth go one-on-one with Jason Jackson and the MMA return of Bec Rawlings as she meets Ilara Joanne. The main card will begin with AEW star Jake Hager vs. Anthony Garrett.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 231 will begin at 6 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson

Karl Albrektsson vs. Phil Davis

Jason Jackson vs. Ed Ruth

Ilara Joanne vs. Bec Rawlings

Anthony Garrett vs. Jake Hager

Prelims (MMA News)

Tim Caron vs. Lucas Borges

Brandon Medina vs. Brandon Santiago

Talita Nogueira vs. Jessy Miele

Steve Mowry vs. Gokhan Saricam

Dalton Rosta vs. Ahmed Samir

Elise Reed vs. Rebecca Bryggman

Connor Dixon vs. Orkhan Ismatzade

Jonathan Manley vs. Thiago Oliveira

Mandel Nallo vs. Killys Mota