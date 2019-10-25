Bellator 231 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Oct. 25)

The time has arrived for Bellator 231.
The card will take place tonight (Oct. 25) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 231 weigh-in results here.
In the main event of Bellator 231, heavyweights Frank Mir and Roy Nelson will collide in a rematch from their May 2011 bout. The co-headliner will feature a light heavyweight bout between Phil Davis and Karl Albrektsson. We’ll also get to see Ed Ruth go one-on-one with Jason Jackson and the MMA return of Bec Rawlings as she meets Ilara Joanne. The main card will begin with AEW star Jake Hager vs. Anthony Garrett.
The preliminary portion of Bellator 231 will begin at 6 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.
Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)
Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson
Karl Albrektsson vs. Phil Davis
Jason Jackson vs. Ed Ruth
Ilara Joanne vs. Bec Rawlings
Anthony Garrett vs. Jake Hager
Prelims (MMA News)
Tim Caron vs. Lucas Borges
Brandon Medina vs. Brandon Santiago
Talita Nogueira vs. Jessy Miele
Steve Mowry vs. Gokhan Saricam
Dalton Rosta vs. Ahmed Samir
Elise Reed vs. Rebecca Bryggman
Connor Dixon vs. Orkhan Ismatzade
Jonathan Manley vs. Thiago Oliveira
Mandel Nallo vs. Killys Mota