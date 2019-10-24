The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 231 event are in the books.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 231 on Thursday where everyone thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator 231 is set to take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The preliminary card will air online at 6:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. In the co-headliner, Karl Albrektsson vs. Phil Davis in a light heavyweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Jason Jackson vs. Ed Ruth in a welterweight bout, Ilara Joanne vs. Bec Rawlings in a women’s flyweight bout, and Anthony Garrett vs. Jake Hager in a heavyweight bout.

Bellator 231 Weigh-In Results

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 231. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Nelson was late to weigh-in as he had a commission approved delay. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN 9 p.m. ET)

Frank Mir (265.75) vs. Roy Nelson (258)

Karl Albrektsson (205) vs. Phil Davis (205.5)

Jason Jackson (170.5) vs. Ed Ruth (170)

Ilara Joanne (125.25) vs. Bec Rawlings (125.5)

Anthony Garrett (265) vs. Jake Hager (249)

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 6 p.m. ET)

Phumi Nkuta (125.25) vs. Adrian Haley (126)

Connor Dixon (170.25lbs) vs. Orkhan Ismatzade (169)

Killys Mota (155.25) vs. Mandel Nallo (154.25)

Jessy Miele (146) vs. Talita Nogueira (145.75)

Steve Mowry (243.5) vs. Gokhan Saricam (243.25)

Dalton Rosta (205) vs. Claude Wilcox (202.75)

Lucas Pimenta Borges (184) vs. Tim Caron (184.75)

Rebecca Bryggman (105) vs. Elise Reed (105.5)

Jon Manley (170.25) vs. Thiago Oliveira (169.75)

