Bellator 232: MacDonald vs. Lima Live Results

Bellator 232 is upon us.

The card will take place tonight (Oct. 26) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. You can view the Bellator 232 weigh-in results here.

With it brings the Welterweight World Grand Prix Final. Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima face each other in a rematch that will make the winner tournament and division champion, but also a millionaire. The co-main event will feature Paul Daley who faces Saad Awad. Awad took the fight on short notice. The undefeated Patrick Mix will be matched up against Isaiah Chapman.

Fan favorite fighters like Nick Newell will face Manny Muro and “Baby Slice” Kevin Ferguson Jr. returns against Craig Campbell.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 232 results below:

Bellator 232 – Live on DAZN– 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT

Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima

Paul Daley vs. Saad Awad

Patrick Mix vs. Isaiah Chapman

Nick Newell vs. Manny Muro

Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Craig Campbell

Preliminary Card – Live and free on the Bellator app – 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT

Demetrios Plaza vs. Ryan Hardy Evans

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Dominic Jones

Marcus Surin vs. Devin Powell

Johnny Lopez vs. Dan Cormier

John Douma vs. Jornel Lugo

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Tevin Dyce