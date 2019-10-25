The weigh-ins for the Bellator 232 event are over. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 232 today (Oct. 25) at 10 a.m. ET.

Bellator 232 is set to take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima in the welterweight tournament finals headlines this event. In the co-headliner, Saad Awad vs. Paul Daley in a welterweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the five-bout main card is Isaiah Chapman vs. Patrick Mix in a bantamweight, Luis Muro vs. Nick Newell in a lightweight bout, and Cris Lencioni vs. Robin van Roosmalen in a featherweight bout.

Bellator 232 Weigh-In Results

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 232. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

The Cris Lencioni vs Robin Van Roosmalen fight has been canceled after Roosmalen missed weight by 9.25 lbs. Bellator MMA officials stated that Lencioni and his team declined the fight as a result. Lencioni will be paid his show money.

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Rory MacDonald (169.25) vs. Douglas Lima (169.25) – for welterweight title, welterweight tournament final

Saad Awad (173) vs. Paul Daley (174.75) – 175-pound catchweight

Isaiah Chapman (136.25)* vs. Patrick Mix (136)

Manny Muro (160) vs. Nick Newell (159.75) – 160-pound catchweight

Cris Lencioni (145.25) vs. Robin van Roosmalen (155.25)**

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 6:45 p.m. ET)

Ryan Hardy Evans (170) vs. Demetrios Plaza (170)

Craig Campbell (158) vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr. (160) – 160-pound catchweight

Lance Gibson Jr. (155) vs. Dominic Jones (154.25)

Devin Powell (155.25) vs. Marcus Surin (155)

Dan Cormier (125.5) vs. John Lopez (124)

John Douma (135) vs. Jornel Lugo (136)

Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) vs. Tevin Dyce (125.25)

The ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans take place at 12:30 p.m. ET :