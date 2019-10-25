Bellator 232’s Paul Daley Responds To Lorenz Larkin Possibly Getting Title Shot (Interview)

Paul Daley was originally supposed to face Sabah Homasi as the co-main event of Bellator 232 and less than a week before, Homasi was removed due to injury. In steps Saad Awad who recently lost by submission to Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 229. Awad quickly answered the call and now he and Daley are the co-main event at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday night (Oct. 26).

One half of the Bellator 231 main event, Roy Nelson joked that the arena might be cursed because he lost there, as did Daley when he faced Michael Page at Bellator 216 in the same arena. However, Daley does not share that sentiment, “No-no,” Daley told MMA News, “I’ve only got good memories from fighting in this place.” In fact, Daley said he was happy and spoke to Awad just before speaking with media to thank him for taking the fight.

However, when looking ahead with the welterweight grand prix complete after Bellator 232, Daley said he heard Scott Coker’s comments about Lorenz Larkin getting the next title shot and to that he said; “Well, I knocked Lorenz Larkin out in the second round, I’m definitely up there in a position of challenging for the title.”

That’s too far ahead to worry about, for now, Daley is focused on getting through Awad. For him he just wants to get through Saturday and said as much; “First take care of Saturday, take this guy out, knock him out and shake his hand and say thank you for taking the fight on late notice and you’ll see me fighting again soon.”

Daley makes a strong point about his position. The win over Larkin would certainly put him in a position to face Larkin or the winner of Bellator 232’s main event between Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima.

Do you agree with where Daley stands in Bellator’s welterweight division?