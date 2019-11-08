Bellator 233 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Nov. 8)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The time has arrived for Bellator 233.

The card will take place tonight (Nov. 8) inside the Winstar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 233 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 233, middleweights John Salter and Costello van Steenis will collide. The co-headliner will feature a catchweight bout between Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal and Andrew Kapel. Lawal has said that this will be the final bout of his professional mixed martial arts career.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 233 will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 233 results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

John Salter vs. Costello van Steenis

Andrew Kapel vs. Muhammed Lawal

Arlene Blencowe vs. Leslie Smith

Azunna Anyanwu vs. Tyrell Fortune

Prelims (MMANews.com)