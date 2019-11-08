Bellator 233 Results: John Salter Defeats Costello Van Steenis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UPDATE: The Bellator 223 results are in. John Salter defeated Costello Van Steenis in the main event.

The time has arrived for Bellator 233.

The card will take place tonight (Nov. 8) inside the Winstar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 233 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 233, middleweights John Salter and Costello van Steenis will collide. The co-headliner will feature a catchweight bout between Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal and Andrew Kapel. Lawal has said that this will be the final bout of his professional mixed martial arts career.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 233 will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 233 results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

John Salter def. Costello Van Steenis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrew Kapel def. Muhammed Lawal via KO (punches) – R1, 1:22

Arlene Blencowe def. Leslie Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyrell Fortune def. Azunna Anyanwu via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:56

Prelims (MMANews.com)

Lucas Brennan def. Jacob Landin via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:38*

Aaron McKenzie def. Sean Clements via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:31*

Tyree Fortune def. Chuck Campbell via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Logan Storley def. E.J. Brooks via TKO (injury) – R1, 5:00

Julius Anglickas def. Jordan Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Amanda Bell def. Janay Harding via TKO (strikes) – R3, 4:44

Kyle Crutchmer def. Robert Gidron via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Romero Cotton def. Jason Perrotta via TKO (injury) – R1, 2:16

Christian Edwards def. Cesar Bennett via KO (head kick) – R1, 0:16

Grant Neal def. Jimmy Lugo via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-26

*- These bouts did not air before the main card