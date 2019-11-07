Bellator 233 Weigh-In Results & Live Stream Today (November 7)

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 233 event are underway. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins on Thursday where everyone is ready to take the scales.

Bellator 233 is set to take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Preliminary action will stream on DAZN, Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt John Salter (16-4) returns to action against Costello van Steenis (12-1) in the headliner. The co-main event will see former Strikeforce world champion “King Mo” Lawal (21-9, 1 NC) makes his final appearance inside the cage for his retirement bout against Andrew Kapel (14-6) in a 195-pound matchup.

Rounding out the main card will see Leslie Smith (11-7-1) take on former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (12-7) and a heavyweight fight between Tyrell Fortune (4-5) and Azunna Anyanwu (15-5).

Bellator 233 Weigh-In Results

Here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN/9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT)

Middleweight Main Event: John Salter (16-4) vs. Costello van Steenis (12-1)

195-Pound Contract Weight Co-Main Event: “King Mo” Lawal (21-9, 1 NC) vs. Andrew Kapel (14-6)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Leslie Smith (11-7-1) vs. Arlene Blencowe (12-7)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Tyrell Fortune (7-0) vs. Azunna Anyanwu (15-5)

Preliminary Card (DAZN, Bellator.com & the Bellator Mobile App/ 6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Grant Neal (1-0) vs. Jimmy Lugo (1-0)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (1-0) vs. Cesar Bennett (Pro Debut)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Romero Cotton (3-0) vs. Jason Perrotta (3-3)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (4-0) vs. Antonio Jones (7-3)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Janay Harding (5-3) vs. Amanda Bell (6-6)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (11-0) vs. Julius Anglickas (7-1)

175-Pound Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Logan Storley (10-0) vs. E.J. Brooks (13-5)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyree Fortune (4-0) vs. Chuck Campbell (2-0)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan (1-0) vs. Jacob Landin (0-2)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Davion Franklin (Pro Debut) vs. Christian Adams (Pro Debut)

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).