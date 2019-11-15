Bellator 234 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Nov. 15)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The time has arrived for Bellator 234.

The card will air via tape delay tonight (Nov. 15). The action has already taken place inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The main card will air at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. This results page does NOT contain spoilers. Peep the Bellator 234 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 234, heavyweights Sergei Kharitonov and Linton Vassell will collide. The co-headliner will feature a lightweight bout between Roger Huerta and Sidney Outlaw. Huerta has gone 1-5 under the Bellator banner prior to this event.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 234 will begin at 5:15 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 234 results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell

Roger Huerta vs. Sidney Outlaw

Zaka Fatullazade vs. Aviv Gozali

Haim Gozali vs. Artur Pronin

Austin Vanderford vs. Grachik Bozinyan

Prelims (MMA News)