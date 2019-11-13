The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 234 event are in the books.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 234 on Wednesday where everyone made weight. Thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Roger Huerta vs. Sidney Outlaw in a lightweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Zaka Fatullazade vs. Aviv Gozali in a lightweight bout, Haim Gozali vs. Artur Pronin in a welterweight showdown, and a middleweight clash between Grachik Bozinyan and Austin Vanderford.

Bellator 134 is set to take place on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The main card will air via tape-delay on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Bellator 234 Weigh-In Results

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD

Sergei Kharitonov (238.6) vs. Linton Vassell (260.2)

Roger Huerta (155.6) vs. Sidney Outlaw (156)

Zaka Fatullazade (152.6) vs. Aviv Gozali (156)

Haim Gozali (170.2) vs. Artur Pronin (171)

Grachik Bozinyan (185.8) vs. Austin Vanderford (184.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD