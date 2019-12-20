Bellator 235 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Dec. 20)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The time has arrived for Bellator 235.

The card will take place tonight (Dec. 20) inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 235 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 235, heavyweights Josh Barnett and Ronny Markes will collide. This will be Barnett’s Bellator debut. The co-headliner features a bantamweight scrap between Erik Perez and Toby Misech. Veta Arteaga and Alejandra Lara are also set to throw down in a pivotal women’s flyweight clash. Tywan Claxton will look to rebound after being submitted in the opening round of the featherweight grand prix when he meets Braydon Akeo.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 235 will begin at 8:45 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above. This will be a special event for Bellator as they will be saluting the troops in association with USO.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 235 results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes

Erik Perez vs. Toby Misech

Alejandra Lara vs. Veta Arteaga

Tywan Claxton vs. Braydon Akeo

Joey Davis vs. Chris Cisneros

Prelims (MMA News)