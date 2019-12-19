Bellator 235 Weigh-In Results & Live Stream Today (Dec. 19)

The weigh-ins for the Bellator 235 event are about to go down.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 235 on Thursday where everyone took the scales in order to make their fight official.

Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7) in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Toby Misech (11-7) vs. Erik Perez (19-6) in a bantamweight bout is set. Rounding out the five bout main card is Alejandra Lara (8-3) vs. Veta Artega (5-3) in a flyweight bout, Tywan Claxton (5-1) vs. Braydon Akeo (3-0) in a featherweight clash, and Joey Davis (6-0) vs. Chris Cisneros (19-10) in a welterweight showdown.

Bellator 235 is set to take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The preliminary card will air online at 8:45 p.m. ET while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Bellator 235 Weigh-In Results

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN 10 p.m. ET)

Josh Barnett () vs. Ronny Markes ()

Toby Misech (141.4) vs. Erik Perez (135.2)

Veta Arteaga (125.7) vs. Alejandra Lara ()

Braydon Akeo (145.6) vs. Tywan Claxton (145.6)

Chris Cisneros (170.7) vs. Joey Davis (170.3)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 8:45 p.m. ET)

Cass Bell (135.5) vs. Pierre Daguzan ()

Joseph Creer (184) vs. Ty Gwerder (183.6)

Brysen Bolohao () vs. Hunter Ewald (177.8)

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins at 4:30 PM p.m. ET:

