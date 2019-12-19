Bellator 235 Weigh-In Results & Live Stream Today (Dec. 19)

The weigh-ins for the Bellator 235 event are about to go down.
Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 235 on Thursday where everyone took the scales in order to make their fight official.
Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7) in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Toby Misech (11-7) vs. Erik Perez (19-6) in a bantamweight bout is set. Rounding out the five bout main card is Alejandra Lara (8-3) vs. Veta Artega (5-3) in a flyweight bout, Tywan Claxton (5-1) vs. Braydon Akeo (3-0) in a featherweight clash, and Joey Davis (6-0) vs. Chris Cisneros (19-10) in a welterweight showdown.
Bellator 235 is set to take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The preliminary card will air online at 8:45 p.m. ET while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Bellator 235 Weigh-In Results
Here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN 10 p.m. ET)
- Josh Barnett () vs. Ronny Markes ()
- Toby Misech (141.4) vs. Erik Perez (135.2)
- Veta Arteaga (125.7) vs. Alejandra Lara ()
- Braydon Akeo (145.6) vs. Tywan Claxton (145.6)
- Chris Cisneros (170.7) vs. Joey Davis (170.3)
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 8:45 p.m. ET)
- Cass Bell (135.5) vs. Pierre Daguzan ()
- Joseph Creer (184) vs. Ty Gwerder (183.6)
- Brysen Bolohao () vs. Hunter Ewald (177.8)
You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins at 4:30 PM p.m. ET: