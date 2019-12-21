Bellator 236 Results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Retains Gold

UPDATE: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defeated Kate Jackson to retain her women’s flyweight title at Bellator 236.

The stage is set for Bellator 236.

The card will take place tonight (Dec. 21) inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on DAZN. Peep the Bellator 236 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 236, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will put her women’s flyweight gold on the line against Kate Jackson. The co-main event will feature a featherweight grand prix quarterfinal bout between A.J. McKee and Derek Campos. Jason Jackson vs. Kiichi Kunimoto, Bruna Ellen vs. Juliana Velasquez, Cheyden Leialoha vs. Raufeon Stots, and Nainoa Dung vs. Zach Zane will also be on the main card.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 236 will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET and it’ll air exclusively on DAZN.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 236 results below:

Main Card (DAZN)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) def. Kate Jackson via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44) – for women’s flyweight title

A.J. McKee def. Derek Campos via submission (armbar) – R3, 1:08 – featherweight grand prix quarterfinal

Jason Jackson def. Kiichi Kunimoto via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Juliana Velasquez def. Bruna Ellen via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raufeon Stots def. Cheyden Leialoha via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Zach Zane def. Nainoa Dung via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims (DAZN)