Bellator 236 Weigh-In Results & Live Stream Today (Dec. 20)

The weigh-ins for the Bellator 236 event are in the books.

Bellator 236 is set to take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The preliminary card will air online at 8:30 p.m. ET while the main card will air on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0) vs. Kate Jackson (11-3-1) for the women’s flyweight world title will headline the show with Macfarlane defending. In the co-headliner, A.J. McKee (15-0) vs. Derek Campos (20-9) in a featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal fight will go down.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Jason Jackson (10-4) vs. Kiichi Kunimoto (20-8-2, 1 NC) in a welterweight bout, Julianna Velasquez (9-0) vs. Bruna Ellen (5-2) in a women’s flyweight clash, Raufeon Stots (12-1) vs. Cheyden Leialoha (7-1) in a bantamweight showdown, and Nainoa Dung (3-0) vs. Zach Zane (13-9) in a lightweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 236 on Friday where everyone took the scales in order to make their fight official.

Bellator 236 Weigh-In Results

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (124.8) vs. Kate Jackson (124.4) – for women’s flyweight title

Derek Campos (144.9) vs. A.J. McKee (144.6) – featherweight tournament quarterfinal

Jason Jackson (170.6) vs. Kiichi Kunimoto (170.1)

Bruna Ellen (125.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (125.1)

Cheyden Leialoha (135.7) vs. Raufeon Stots (135.7)

Nainoa Dung (155.7) vs. Zach Zane (155.9)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Keoni Diggs (155.8) vs. Scotty Hao (155.2)

Spencer Higa (145) vs. Kai Kamaka III (145.9)

Dustin Barca (153.3) vs. Brandon Pieper (156)

Kealii Kanekoa (168.2) vs. Ben Wilhelm (168.4)

Kaylan Gorospe () vs. Swayne Lunasco (142.8)*

Chas Dunhour (125.6) vs. Nate Yoshimura (125.3)

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins at 4:30 PM p.m. ET.